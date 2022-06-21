Good pitches the solution for drab affairs

In the last decade or so, Test cricket has enjoyed great viewership. The primary reason behind its resurgence, at least when top teams are involved, amidst a strong competition from T20 cricket is the considerable increase in the number of outright wins. Even some of the draws have had exciting finishes.

The same though cannot be said about Ranji Trophy which constantly struggles to attract eyeballs. While some teams at least strive for wins in the group phase, in the knockouts it’s all about gaining the first innings lead. And once a team gains substantial first innings lead, say over 100 runs, captains generally turn conservative as they don’t want to risk defeat in pursuit of victory. Or better, preserve the bowlers for challenges ahead.

Take the Mumbai versus Uttar Pradesh semifinal at the Just Cricket Academy ground last week. Once Mumbai chose to bat again despite gaining a 213-run lead after dismissing UP for 180 in the second session of the third day, one knew the game was headed for a boring conclusion.

Mumbai, aware the job was done and unwilling to tire the bowlers ahead of the final starting on June 22, just kept batting. UP, who knew there was no way back for them by stumps on the third day, went through the motions with as many nine players rolling their arms. The only benefit in that futile exercise was batters enhancing their personal scores.

The Mumbai-UP game isn’t alone. Bengal opted to bat against Jharkhand in the quarterfinal -- coincidentally at Just Cricket -- despite gaining a humongous 475-run lead. And they made 318/7 in the second innings.

As such a majority of the Ranji games are not televised. And if the ones that are televised or streamed end up being such boring affairs, its limited audience can dwindle even further. Yes, what Mumbai and Bengal made logical sense and their skippers were working in the best interests of their teams and team-mates on dead as doornail pitches, but the fact is it makes for poor viewing.

“The only solution is to make good pitches because you can’t change the first-innings lead system,” said former India cricketer and three-time Ranji Trophy winner Vijay Bharadwaj. “If you make flat pitches like we saw in Alur or Just in the knockouts, this is what will happen. The teams were absolutely right in batting again. They know they can’t get a result and having achieved the first target, they played it safe.

“Only when you make challenging pitches that produce a result or gives hope to teams that despite surrendering a lead over 100 runs, they can still win, only then the games will get interesting. Else, we’ll keep seeing such drab affairs which is not good. The knockouts are played at neutral venues, so what stops the authorities from ensuring pitches are competitive and not flat decks?”