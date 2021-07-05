Dinesh Karthik apologises for sexist comment at ODI

'Got a lot of stick from wife and mum': Dinesh Karthik apologises for sexist comment during ODI

Karthik made the comment during the second One Day International (ODI) between Sri Lanka and England

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 11:28 ist
Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik. Credit: Twitter /@DineshKarthik

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik disappointed his fans when he made a sexist comment, drawing comparisons between cricket bats and "neighbour's wife" while commentating at the second One Day International (ODI) between Sri Lanka and England.

While Karthik was on air on Thursday, he said, “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better.”

He made this sexist comment while he was commentating about an England batsman who was trying out a bat from the opposition’s balcony.

Karthik soon faced criticism from his fans on social media.

Following the backlash, Karthik apologised for his comment. "I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said.

"I am really sorry and it shouldn't happen again. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that," he added.

ODI
Dinesh Karthik
Cricket

