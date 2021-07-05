'Got a lot of stick from wife and mum': Dinesh Karthik apologises for sexist comment during ODI

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik disappointed his fans when he made a sexist comment, drawing comparisons between cricket bats and "neighbour's wife" while commentating at the second One Day International (ODI) between Sri Lanka and England.

While Karthik was on air on Thursday, he said, “Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better.”

Dinesh Karthik clearly not keen to have his Sky contract renewed ... pic.twitter.com/SYbEKH0Sae — Jason Mellor (@jmelloruk1) July 1, 2021

He made this sexist comment while he was commentating about an England batsman who was trying out a bat from the opposition’s balcony.

Karthik soon faced criticism from his fans on social media.

Yo @DineshKarthik, we're always excited to hear your voice in the background of good games and your analysis has been on point but you gotta do better than that misogynistic joke. Perpetuates the same toxic masculinity that doesn't need to exist in sport. A joke in poor taste! — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) July 2, 2021

Hello @DineshKarthik that neighbour's wife comparison yesterday on mic was absolute cringe. Expected better of you King. — Sunny (@ewyikesed) July 2, 2021

@DineshKarthik Love your commentary and insights, but "batsmen prefer others' bats, its like neighbours' wives, they always feel better" was not cool at all. — Avi Seth (@UnSethled) July 1, 2021

Following the backlash, Karthik apologised for his comment. "I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said.

"I am really sorry and it shouldn't happen again. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that," he added.