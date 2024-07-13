Great bunch of players, hopefully we will move forward with this team: Shubman Gill

Harare: Shubman Gill was happy to tick off the "chase" box from his skipper's check list in an emphatic manner as he was glowing in his praise for young team comprising of "great bunch of players".

Yashasvi Jaiswal (93 off 53 balls) and skipper Gill (58 off 39 balls) hunted down a target of 153 with 28 balls to spare and the skipper expects this team to move forward in right direction.

"Chasing was one thing we talked about. We could not do it in the first game, so good to get it done. The job is not done, though," Gill stated during the post-match presentation.