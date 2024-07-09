Greatest privilege to serve Indian cricket: Gautam Gambhir

"It is an absolute honour to serve my tricolour, my people, my country. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their exemplary run with the team. I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Head Coach for Team India." Gambhir said he was looking forward to working with some of the leading luminaries of cricket, including National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, to take Indian cricket forward.