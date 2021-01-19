'Greatest Test victory': India's Gabba heroes light up social media

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series by 2-1 today. Rishabh Pant starred with an 89 not-out as the visitors, depleted due to injuries, overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Here's how PM Modi and cricket veterans reacted to India's win:

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

Speechless !!! Fortress Gabba has been breached !! What a great great game of Test match cricket . I still have goosebumps . Complete team effort . Jab hausle ho Buland toh har mushkil lage aasaan ! #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #Merabharatmahaan — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 19, 2021

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

The champions & the greatest chase!🙌#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfom🇮🇳#INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going!👏 #AUSvIND ❤️❤️👌✅☝️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/2OVbCKvJlH — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021