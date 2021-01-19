India's Gabba heroes light up social media

'Greatest Test victory': India's Gabba heroes light up social media

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 14:54 ist
India's batsman Rishabh Pant (R) celebrates victory with teammates in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 19, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India pulled off a record run-chase in a thrilling final session to hand Australia their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988 and clinch the four-Test series by 2-1 today. Rishabh Pant starred with an 89 not-out as the visitors, depleted due to injuries, overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Here's how PM Modi and cricket veterans reacted to India's win:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India vs Australia
Cricket
Cricket Australia
India
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

PVR Cinemas predicts return of 'big bang' releases

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

An archaeological feud over ancient vision of cosmos

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

'Tandav' stirs controversy, but it’s not the only one

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

The Lead: Welcoming the year with Ritviz Mashup

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary may come up in Koppal

 