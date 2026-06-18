Gurnoor Brar makes instant impression

<p>Bengaluru: Squad selection at the very elite level in Indian <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">cricke</a>t is by and large a hassle-free exercise. There will be some deliberation for a spot or two, but given the abundance of talent in the country, the headache is generally of the happy kind. The data overload nowadays also serves it on a platter for the wisemen; the majority members of the team picks themselves.</p>.<p>However, there have been occasions when the selectors have looked beyond the numbers and gambled on blooding unheralded cricketers. Either they’ve seen something special in that player during their visits to domestic matches, or they’ve gotten some special feedback from local coaches, or it could just be pure gut instinct.</p>.<p>The most recent example of being chosen purely on intuition is fast bowler Gurnoor Brar. The 26-year-old from<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/punjab"> Punjab</a>, who started to play the sport with some seriousness only from his late teens, has 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches, 18 from 11 List A games, and 10 from 9 T20s. These aren’t eye-popping statistics that warrant a fast-track to international cricket, but the selection committee, headed by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar and who has ex-team-mate and fellow pacer RP Singh for company, saw something special in the 6’5’’ Brar.</p>.WATCH | Girls across Karnataka are now playing cricket. Here's why.<p>The giant has been building up a reputation of having the ability to consistently clock over 140 kmph. He can also hit the deck hard regularly owing to his height and get the ball to bounce high from good length areas, and also has developed a potent yorker. But hardly any of them is in black and white, with the youngster even struggling to earn a spot in Gujarat Titans’ playing XI after being purchased for Rs 1.3 crore at the 2025 auction. He has played just one game in the IPL — often the benchmark for limited-overs nowadays — that too way back in 2023 for former team Punjab Kings.</p>.<p>But, in their vision to build a sizeable squad for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the selection committee took a punt on Brar for the Afghanistan series. They believed the youngster could be moulded into a potent pacer for the African mega bash, and the games against Afghanistan may serve as the right launchpad.</p>.<p>Opportunities from the wild to don an Indian cap don’t come too often, and Brar, son of an ASI in the Punjab Police, has grabbed it with both hands. In his debut ODI in Dharamsala, a rain-hit affair reduced to 25 overs a side, Brar bagged 3/27 to earn instant plaudits before shining with a 3/60 in the second game in Lucknow, where the searing conditions were unforgiving for cricket. In both games, he showed the qualities that he’s been spoken about — bowled fast, hit the deck hard, made life uncomfortable for Afghan batters at times with steep bounce, and delivered those sizzling yorkers.</p>.<p>Brar has made an instant impression, but one mustn’t forget the opposition, with no disrespect, was Afghanistan. Plus, the Dharamsala game was pretty much a T20 game, while in Lucknow, he had the luxury of defending 403 runs with the opposition having already wilted following three hours of leather hunt in brutal weather. Tougher challenges, if selected, will beckon in the near future, where he will be put under pressure by superior batters. How he responds to that will have bearing on his international future. For now, the risk taken by the selection committee has paid off.</p>