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Homesportscricket

Gurnoor Brar makes instant impression

The 26-year-old from Punjab, who started to play the sport with some seriousness only from his late teens, has 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches, 18 from 11 List A games, and 10 from 9 T20s.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 18:56 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 18:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia

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