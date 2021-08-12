Ruled out of India series, Broad to focus on Ashes

Gutted to be ruled out of India series, Broad to focus on Ashes

The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Aug 12 2021, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 13:17 ist
England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul. Credit: Reuters Photo

After being ruled out of the ongoing home Test series against India due to a calf injury, a "gutted" Stuart Broad said he will take his time to recuperate and prepare for the Ashes, scheduled to begin in December.

The England seamer sustained a tear to his right calf during a warm up on Tuesday. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear.

Also read: Eng vs Ind: Broad, Anderson set to miss second Test

"Things can change so quickly. A moment before training all smiles then during the warm up, I jumped a hurdle, landed a bit awkwardly on my right ankle then the next step felt like I’d been whipped by a rope as hard as you can imagine on the back of my leg," Broad wrote on his Instagram account.

"I actually turned to @jimmya9 (James Anderson) & asked why he whipped me! but when I realised he was no where near me I knew I was in trouble.

"Scans say grade 3 calf. All so innocuous. Season over & gutted to miss this India Test Series but a huge focus on Australia now. Going to take my time, no rush, baby steps & be the fittest I can be heading out there. Big focus in my brain," he added

The 35-year-old had picked one wicket in the rain-curtailed first Test that ended in a draw last week.

Broad was on the verge of playing his milestone 150th Test.

England take on India in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Stuart Broad
sports
India vs England
Cricket

What's Brewing

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

What Messi's arrival means for Mbappe's future at PSG

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

Could the Taliban take over Afghanistan?

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

GSLV-F10 carrying earth observation satellite lifts off

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

DH Toon | FinMin vetoes breakfast at school plan

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

'Only slight chance of asteroid Bennu hitting Earth'

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables

 