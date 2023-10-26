Guys will be hurting, semifinals looks a bit distant now: Netherlands coach

"We didn't execute our plans quite like we wanted to and then the fight that we have shown in lots of the matches we saw only glimpses of that and we need to play better cricket for a lot longer if we're going to compete with teams like Australia. Resilience is something we pride ourselves on as a team and we'll be able to get back up for the next game and learn our lessons from that. But the guys will be hurting in the changing room for sure," he sid.

Cool challenge to bowl to Maxwell: Van Beek

The Netherlands bowling completely fell apart in the face of a brutal assault from Glenn Maxwell at the back end as they were left with a mountain to climb after Australia posted 399 for 8.