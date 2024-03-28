Hanuma Vihari served show-cause notice by Andhra Cricket Association

Bengaluru: The Andhra Cricket Association has served a show-cause notice to Hanuma Vihari a month after the India batter accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again.

However, Vihari is yet to respond to the notice which was served after the ACA Apex Council meeting a few days ago.

“Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice and we are awaiting his reply,” an ACA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.