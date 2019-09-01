Hanuma Vihari stands tall for India

India was dismissed for 416 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second and final Test of their series against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday.

Hanuma Vihari slammed his maiden Test century while Ishant Sharma registered his first Test half-century as the duo forged an alliance of 112 runs for the eighth wicket. Vihari struck 111 (225, 16x4) while Ishant Sharma scored 57 (80b, 7x4).

For the hosts, skipper Jason Holder picked up 5/77 while debutant Rakheem Cornwall made three for 105.

Earlier, in the first session, Vihari was grinded his way towards his elusive ton as India reached 336 for seven at lunch.

Dismissed for 93 on the last day of the first Test a week earlier in Antigua, the 25-year-old right-hander was on 84 at the interval, doubling his overnight score on another sultry morning where he needed more than just a little luck to survive the constant probing of the West Indies on a challenging pitch. He resumed the afternoon session in partnership with Ishant Sharma after home captain Jason Holder and debutant off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall fought hard for the Caribbean.

Pant dismissed early

Following on from an outstanding first day’s work when his figures of three for 39 off 20 overs stood out in the West Indies’ effort in the field, Holder struck with the very first ball of day two, breaching the defence of Rishabh Pant to give the hosts an immediate boost.

New batsman Ravindra Jadeja helped Vihari in putting on 38 runs for the seventh wicket.

However, he struggled to curb his natural tendency to attack and perished for 16, attempting to hoist the persistent Cornwall over long-on as Darren Bravo took a comfortable catch to earn the newcomer a deserved second wicket.

Missed chances

The burly Cornwall should have had the all-important wicket of Vihari as well shortly after but John Campbell could not hold on to the opportunity while diving full-length to his right at slip. On 68 when he benefited from that let-off, Vihari was then thankful to be reprieved by technology ten runs later as an lbw verdict against him off Holder was reversed on review of the television replays.

Ishant also enjoyed good fortune as he could have been run out on two occasions but for the wayward throws from the infield.

India won the first Test by 318 runs at North Sound, Antigua.