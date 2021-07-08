Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: 5 things you didn't know about Dada

Born in Calcutta, Sourav Ganguly made his debut with the Indian cricket team in the 50-over format in January 1992. Hailed as one of the best players in Indian cricketing history, Ganguly represented India in 113 Test matches and 311 One-Day International matches and has captained the team in both formats. Currently serving as the 39th President of the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI), he turns 49 today.

Here's five things you probably did not know about 'The Prince of Calcutta':

1. The first-ever ball bowled in IPL history was to Sourav Ganguly in the opening game between RCB and KKR in Bangalore. Subsequently, he was bowled out in the 6th over and became the first-ever wicket taken in the history of the league.

2. Sourav Ganguly and his wife were childhood sweethearts, and after he returned from his debut England Test series, they both eloped and got married.

3. Dada had a three-storied restaurant in Calcutta's Park Street called, 'Sourav's- The Food Pavilion', and it was inaugurated by Sachin Tendulkar in 2004.

4. He is one of only six other batsmen to have scored a century on his debut at Lord's in England, referred to as the Mecca of cricket.

5. As an avid fooball lover, he co-owns the Indian Super League team ATK Mohun Bagan.