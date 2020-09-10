Harbhajan Singh files case against Chennai businessman for 'cheating' him of Rs 4 crore: Report

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Thursday, lodged a complaint with the Chennai city police against a businessman for allegedly cheating him of Rs 4 crore, The Times of India reported.

In his complaint, the Indian ace-spinner said that he had got introduced to businessman G Mahesh through a friend. He had given the amount as a loan in 2015. From the last five years, the businessman has been avoiding repaying money to the cricketer, he said.

On August 18, a cheque of Rs 25 lakh issued by Mahesh bounced due to insufficient funds, the news report stated.

However, Mahesh claimed that he had paid all the pending dues to Harbhajan.

The issue came to light after the businessman approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, said the news report.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh, a Chennai Super Kings player, withdrew from the Indian Premiere league recently citing personal reasons.