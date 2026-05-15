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Hard work and experience behind my resurgence: Prasidh Krishna

Completely fit now, he’s firing on all cylinders and is eyeing a return to the T20 fold in the Indian team.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 17:03 IST
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