Hardik absence casts a huge shadow on India's practice session

Virat Kohli perhaps had the longest bowling stint in recent memory while all the tail-enders had lengthy batting sessions in the "nets", In fact, Jasprit Bumrah was the first to pad up before going full tilt with the ball.

Barring Shami and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, the entire squad went through the rigorous regimen, starting with three sets of catching -- close-in, deep and deep flat -- practice. India's fielding did come under a scanner in the Dharamsala game.

With half-a-dozen local net bowlers assisting the team, all the batters had a good hit as they await a wounded England - their next opponents here on Sunday.

There was no dearth of one-on-one exchanges between players and between players and support staff. Mohammed Siraj stood in school-boyish attention as skipper Rohit Sharma spoke to him for a considerable time while Shreyas Iyer and R Ashwin, the last one to leave the "nets", animatedly discussed a few batting points with head coach Rahul Dravid.