Hardik Pandya fit to bowl in IPL, Virat Kohli back in action for RCB

New Delhi: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has declared himself fit to bowl in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), a major boost for Mumbai as well as India ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.

Pandya has been out of action since last October after suffering an ankle injury during a 50-overs World Cup match in Pune.

The 30-year-old has replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain for this year's IPL, which begins in Chennai on Friday.

"Yes, I will be bowling," Pandya told reporters on Monday, adding that he had regained full fitness in January.

"My injury in (the) World Cup was a freak injury. It had nothing to do with my past injuries, it had nothing to do with my fitness."

A fully fit Pandya will be India's preferred seam bowling all-rounder at the T20 World Cup in West Indies.