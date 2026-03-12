<p>India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> winning all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found himself in trouble for his celebrations after the victory in Ahmedabad. </p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pune">Pune</a>-based lawyer filed a complaint against the cricketer for allegedly disrespecting the national flag, which has led to an FIR being lodged. </p><p>Advocate Wajid Khan filed the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station. He alleged that Pandya draped the national flag around himself while celebrating intimately with is girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India defeated New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. </p>.'Will put your face on internet': Reporter says was 'inappropriately touched' outside stadium after T20 WC win.<p>"You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back...According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag. I believe it is an insult to the national flag," Khan told <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>"I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint," he added.</p><p>After India crushed New Zealand to defend their title, videos showed Pandya celebrating with Mahieka. In several clips, the couple are seen dancing and posing with the trophy, while sharing emotional moments. </p>.T20 World Cup win is fulfilment of a personal promise, says Hardik Pandya.<p>In one of the videos, Pandya and Mahieka are seen lying together on the podium even as players and staff continued celebrating around them.</p>.<p>The clip that went viral attracted mixed reaction from fans online. While some did not see any wrong in the celebrations, others felt the victory stage should have been treated with greater formality.</p><p>Khan, in his complaint, has alleged that Pandya wrapped the tricolour around his body while celebrating and engaged in behaviour that he believed undermined the dignity of the national flag. </p><p>The lawyer urged the police to examine the matter under laws related to respect for the national flag and take appropriate legal action.</p>