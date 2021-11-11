Hardik Pandya, Rajeev Shukla, Munaf Patel accused of rape by suspected gangster's wife

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Munaf Patel are among the persons accused of rape by the wife of alleged Dawood Ibrahim aide Riyaz Bhati, according to a report by The Print.

Besides the cricketers, Congress leader and former BCCI chairman Rajiv Shukla and one Prithviraj Kothari are also mentioned in an application to the Mumbai police, the report added.

Rehnuma Bhati alleged that her husband, a suspected gangster, forced her into having sexual intercourse with his business partners and other "high-profile" people.

However, Rehnuma has not revealed further details as of now into the specific dates or places involving the crime. Her application, the report said, describes Pandya and Patel as Indian cricketers while Shukla is mentioned as the former BCCI chairman. There were no credentials for Kothari.

Speaking to the publication, Rehnuma claimed that she has been trying to get the police to file an FIR.

"I have been trying to get police to register an FIR, but they aren’t complying. My application was submitted in September, it is already November now. I have followed up with various levels of police authorities multiple times. I was told to give some money, but why should I spread corruption? I am right in my place. They are the ones who are criminals,” she reportedly said.

She has also accused husband Riyaz Bhati of marital rape.

Manjunath Singhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the jurisdiction, has reportedly acknowledged Rehnuma's application but had no further details.

