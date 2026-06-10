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Homesportscricket

Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to quadriceps strain

Pandya was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to get clearance for his back spasm injury which he sustained in the IPL while playing for the Mumbai Indians.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:11 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamHardik Pandya

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