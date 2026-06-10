Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to quadriceps strain

<p>Cleared to play just hours ago, India all-rounder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hardik%20Pandya">Hardik Pandya</a> was on Wednesday ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a quadriceps strain.</p>.<p>Pandya was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to get clearance for his back spasm injury which he sustained in the IPL while playing for the Mumbai Indians.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the new injury could be a result of him bowling the full quota of 10 overs at the CoE during the assessment.</p>.<p>The ODI series against Afghanistan begins on Saturday at Dharamsala followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively.</p>.IPL 2026 | 'Mentally stressed' Hardik Pandya is 'done' with Mumbai Indians.<p>"With three weeks for recovery, there is absolutely no chance of him playing the ODI series as his rehabilitation will not be complete," said a BCCI source.</p>.<p>Pandya had missed a few games in the IPL for MI but had returned for the team's final match against Rajasthan Royals on May 24.</p>