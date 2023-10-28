Hardik Pandya: The Indian Swiss army knife

"Yeah, obviously, he (Hardik) is an important player for us and he is an important all-rounder, so it helps us really balance our squad out really well," head coach Rahul Dravid said ahead of the New Zealand game, the first match Hardik had to sit out in the competition. "I mean, in the end, we've got to work with the 14 that we've got. Sometimes you do expect that these kinds of things can happen, so that's why you have got a squad. We will have to see what works best for these conditions and these wickets. But yeah, probably might not have the kind of balance that we used in the first four games."