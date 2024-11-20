Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Hardik reclaims top spot among T20I all-rounders, Tilak jumps 69 places to 3rd among batters

It is the second time Pandya has held the No.1 ranking for T20I all-rounders, with the consistent India performer first rising to the top at the end of this year's ICC men's T20 World Cup.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 12:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 12:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketHardik PandyaT20I

Follow us on :

Follow Us