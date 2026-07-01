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Homesportscricket

Hardik shifts to Bengaluru, makes COE permanent training base

The move is unique as India's centrally-contracted players normally visit the Centre of Excellence (COE) only for injury rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 05:52 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 05:52 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamHardik PandyaBCCICentres of Excellence

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