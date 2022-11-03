Haris approved as replacement for Zaman in Pakistan squad

Haris okayed as Zaman's replacement in Pakistan squad

Haris, 21, has played only one T20 international, against England in Lahore in September

PTI
Sydney,
  Nov 03 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 12:49 ist
Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Haris. Credit: Instagram/iamharis63

Pakistan on Thursday replaced injured Fakhar Zaman with batting all-rounder Muhammad Haris just hours before their crucial T20 World Cup match against South Africa here.

Haris, who can also bowl off-spin, was approved as a replacement by the event's technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

"The event technical committee of the T20 World Cup has approved Muhammad Haris as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan squad," the ICC said in a press release.

Haris, 21, has played only one T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Pakistan take on South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground requiring to win to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. 

     

Pakistan Cricket Team
T20 World Cup
Cricket news
Sports News

