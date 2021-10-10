Harmanpreet elects to bowl against Australia in 3rd T20I

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the third and final women's T20I here on Sunday.

India made one change, bringing in Harleen Deol in place of Yastika Bhatia.

Australia too made a change with Annabel Sutherland coming in for Hannah Darlington.

India had lost the second T20I by four wickets, while the opening game was washed out.

Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux and Tayla Vlaeminck.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.