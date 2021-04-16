Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from Covid-19

Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from Covid-19

Harmanpret had tested positive and made it public on March 30

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 17:36 ist
Harmanpreet Kaur Credit: Reuters

Indian women's T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from Covid-19.

Harmanpret had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.

"Happy to inform you all that I have tested -ve & I'm feeling better. My only message to y'all is to take care & be extra careful. The virus is real & it's dangerous. Follow all the protocols set up by the authorities.Wishing strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," Harmanpreet tweeted.

Harmanpreet had injured herself in the ODI home series against South Africa last month and missed the following T20s.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harmanpreet Kaur
Cricket
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Help pours in for torched library

Help pours in for torched library

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Google Maps will show nearby Covid-19 vaccine centres

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

Psychedelics return in depression treatment in Canada

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

 