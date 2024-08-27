Harmanpreet to lead tried and tested bunch at T20 World Cup as India look to end title drought

New Delhi: India on Tuesday named a tried and tested squad for the Women's T20 World Cup under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, hoping the experienced bunch takes the team to an elusive ICC trophy.

Barring Uma Chetry, all the squad members who were part of an unsuccessful Asia Cup campaign in July have been retained for the marquee event beginning in the UAE from October 3.

The competition was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh following unrest in the South Asian nation owing to a students' protest.

Spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and top-order batter Yastika Bhatia have been included in the squad subject to fitness. Shreyanka had fractured her finger during the Asia Cup game against Pakistan while Bhatia is recovering from a knee injury.

Following the loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, Kaur will be under pressure to lead her team to the coveted title. The men were finally to able get the monkey off their back and win an ICC title after an 11 year gap back in June.

The women, who too have all the resources at their disposal, would be expected to cross the finishing line on this occasion.