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Homesportscricket

Haroon Rasheed blames administration for Pakistan's decline, hails India's rise

Haroon said India's depth of talent — especially in T20 cricket — has become so vast that selectors may soon struggle to settle on their strongest playing XI across formats.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistan

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