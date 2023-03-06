Harris 59 not out seals UP Warriorz last over win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  Mar 06 2023, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 00:39 ist
UP Warriorz players Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone celebrate thier victory against the Gujarat Giants during Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket match. Credit: PTI Photo

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris played an inspired innings as she guided UP Warriorz to a thrilling three-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League, here on Sunday.

Chasing 170 for victory, the Warriorz were in dire straits at 88 for six, but Harris (59 n.o. of 26 balls) and Sophie Ecclestone (22 n.o.) changed the complexion, unleashing a flurry of fours and sixes as they helped the team eke out a memorable win.

Also Read | WPL 2023: Whatever we did; it worked well for us, says MI skipper Harmanpreet after thumping win in opener

Earlier, Gujarat Giants pace bowler Kim Garth (5/36) had brought Gujarat Giants at the doorsteps of victory with a five-wicket haul by reducing the Warriorz to 88 for 6.

But Harris singlehandedly turned to game on its head to seal the win in the penultimate ball.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 169/6 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Ashleigh Gardner 25; Sophie Ecclestone 2/25, Deepti Sharma 2/27).

UP Warriorz: 175/7 in 19.5 overs (Kiran Navgire 53, Grace Harris 59 n.o.; Kim Garth 5/36)

Sports News
Cricket
Women's Premier League

