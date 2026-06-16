Harsh Dubey definitely has a good future: Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule

<p>Lucknow: Talented young spinning all-rounder Harsh Dubey made a decent first impression in the opening ODI against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a>, and India’s spin coach Sairaj Bahutule felt the 23-year-old could be a good future prospect for the country.</p><p>Making his international debut in Dharamsala last Saturday following impressive performances on the domestic circuit as well as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL </a>with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Vidarbha left-arm orthodox spinner went for 47 runs in his quota of five overs in a truncated game but bagged three crucial wickets that included the crucial scalps of Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai that derailed Afghanistan right when they were upping the tempo.</p><p>“Harsh definitely has a good future as an all-rounder,” said the newly appointed Bahutule on the eve of the second ODI at the Ekana Stadium. “He's done exceedingly well for Vidarbha, and I think that's the reason why he’s been given this opportunity. He's somebody who obviously with each game he'll learn.</p>.Shubman Gill, bowlers dominate as India win first ODI against Afghanistan.<p>“Last game also he was under pressure after that first over, but the way he came back, I think Shubman (Gill) also used him very well, made the right changes at the right time, gave him the ends which suited him. I think he's one player for the future, he's got the skills, he's got a good temperament, and I think he's proved it not only in domestic cricket, but I think that one game which he got last time, he came back very strongly and he did really well. So moving ahead, I'm sure the more he plays, the more experience he'll get and definitely he will enhance his skill.”</p><p>Bahutule said India will continue to experiment in the second ODI. “I think it is a series where a lot of opportunities can be given. So again, looking at the pitch, we will decide as to which combination is right. Definitely a series where different players can be tried to see how they respond to international cricket. So, I feel we can look into different combinations.”</p><p>Afghanistan skipper Shahidi said his team will be looking at minimising the errors as they seek a first win across formats against India. “When you play quality and big teams, they do not give you so many chances of winning. So, when you make a small mistake, they take advantage of that. I think in the last game also, the way (Rahmanullah) Gurbaz played, it was one of the top innings I have ever seen. He was smashing every ball.</p><p>“After we lost his wicket, I lost mine too. After that (Mohammad) Nabi and Azmat (Azmatullah Omarzai) did not take responsibility. When you play teams like India, they do not give you so many chances. So, when you are in, you have to take advantage of that and do not give the game back to them.” </p>