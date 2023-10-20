Hasan raring for the Aussie challenge

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, meanwhile, felt scoring huge in a ground like Chinnaswamy is vital to win. “You know, especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I dare say it’s going to be high scoring, smaller field. Pitch is always really good here,” he said. “So, yeah, batting is super important. I think the way the guys started last game really set the tone. You know, Mitchie (Mitchell Marsh) and Davey (David Warner) up front from the first over taking the game on. That’s what we want from our players. And, you know, they’re working really hard. They’re doing all the right things. I’m sure plenty of runs are around the corner.”