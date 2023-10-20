Hasan raring for the Aussie challenge

Sidney Kiran, BENGALURU, DHNS
The Pakistani juggernaut that was steaming along nicely came to a shuddering halt in Ahmedabad last Saturday when they were comprehensively beaten up by India. Pakistan did a Pakistan, suffering a middle-over implosion, and then the bowlers were hammered out of sight by Rohit Sharma, leaving many critics back home seething in anger.
With Pakistani journalists finally forming the numbers — a total of eight were in attendance at the pre-match press conference here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday — a larger chunk of the questions were on the seven-wicket pasting. Fast bowler Hasan Ali, who more often is the one asking difficult questions to the bowlers, dealt with all of the tough probing in a cool, calm and, at times, in humorous manner too.
“India-Pakistan is that sort of game that can enhance your career or ruin your career,” Ali said. “If we had played the same way like we did against India against another team, this question wouldn’t have arisen. We admit we didn’t play good cricket against India but it’s not the end of the world.
“India were a better team and we couldn’t perform to the level we wanted. We’ve had a discussion on the things we can improve and we are looking forward to on improving in those areas. India is history now and we looking forward to Australia.
“The vehicle was moving along nicely and came to a sudden halt (against India). But the vehicle is ready to roll again now. The confidence is high in the team and Australia are not an easy team. Tomorrow is a big match against a big team and we also are a big team. We are hoping for a victory,” he said.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins, meanwhile, felt scoring huge in a ground like Chinnaswamy is vital to win. “You know, especially at a venue like here in Bangalore, I dare say it’s going to be high scoring, smaller field. Pitch is always really good here,” he said. “So, yeah, batting is super important. I think the way the guys started last game really set the tone. You know, Mitchie (Mitchell Marsh) and Davey (David Warner) up front from the first over taking the game on. That’s what we want from our players. And, you know, they’re working really hard. They’re doing all the right things. I’m sure plenty of runs are around the corner.”