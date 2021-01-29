'Hasn't changed his signature since Kindergarten': How fans reacted to Rishabh Pant's autograph

India’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant won many admirers for his fearless and mature batting in the second Test in Melbourne against Australia. But his fans on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing on Friday, because of something that Pant did.

His fans couldn’t control their laughs after the 23-year-old’s signature went viral on social media. His signature was seen on Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s jersey. When Layon shared the jersey’s picture on Instagram, fans noticed a little signature by the young cricket star.

Right after the photo was posted, Twitter and other social media sites quickly went abuzz over Pant’s signature. While some praised him, others trolled.

Here are some fans that applauded Pant’s ‘smiley’ signature:

On the other hand, some Twitter users trolled the wicket-keeper’s signature saying that he hadn’t changed his signature since Kindergarten.

Rishabh Pant's signature is disturbingly similar to my own. — Rishabh (@rishabhism) January 27, 2021

Nathan Lyon in Instagram: "A massive Congratulations to Rahane and Team India on the series win. Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly nice gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave". pic.twitter.com/QRAolOfmO2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2021

I hope they have Lyon a warranty card coz this is the Pant signature that comes on SG bats https://t.co/GFOAIPjj1W pic.twitter.com/OgFVsRoiU6 — Varun Shetty (@varunshetty) January 28, 2021

Rishabh Pant's signature. That is all. pic.twitter.com/eYzAm0IISs — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) January 27, 2021

Luk at cute smiles in signature of mayank agarwal and Rishabh Pant 😂💓💓 https://t.co/X8vORXwqOW — Mr. Nags ➐ (@TheNagsMr) January 28, 2021

Pant's signature obviously takes the cake, but look at Pujara's too. You can see this man loves taking his time. And then, Prithvi सौ... https://t.co/BnBOIL6S4C — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, India's Rishabh Pant became the top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman in the world after his sensational series-winning 89-run knock in the Brisbane match pushed him to a career-best 13th spot in the ICC Test batting rankings.