'Hasn't changed his signature since Kindergarten': How fans reacted to Rishabh Pant's autograph

DH Web Desk,
  Jan 29 2021, 14:10 ist
  updated: Jan 30 2021, 06:49 ist

India’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant won many admirers for his fearless and mature batting in the second Test in Melbourne against Australia. But his fans on Twitter couldn’t stop laughing on Friday, because of something that Pant did.

His fans couldn’t control their laughs after the 23-year-old’s signature went viral on social media. His signature was seen on Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s jersey. When Layon shared the jersey’s picture on Instagram, fans noticed a little signature by the young cricket star.

Right after the photo was posted, Twitter and other social media sites quickly went abuzz over Pant’s signature. While some praised him, others trolled.

Here are some fans that applauded Pant’s ‘smiley’ signature:

On the other hand, some Twitter users trolled the wicket-keeper’s signature saying that he hadn’t changed his signature since Kindergarten.

Meanwhile, India's Rishabh Pant became the top-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman in the world after his sensational series-winning 89-run knock in the Brisbane match pushed him to a career-best 13th spot in the ICC Test batting rankings.

