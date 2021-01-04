'Haven't received BCCI's request to move Test match'

Haven't received any request from BCCI to move fourth Test out of Brisbane: Hockley

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Jan 04 2021, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 13:48 ist

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday dismissed reports that the Indian team is reluctant to play the fourth Test in Brisbane because of stricter quarantine rules there.

Hockley said the Indian cricket board was "fully across (and) supportive" of quarantine requirements in Queensland.

"We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily," he told reporters here.

"We've had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they're supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we've set out," he asserted.

The third Test in the four-match series is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.

The series is locked at 1-1 right now.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cricket
Australia
India
Test cricket
Brisbane
India vs Australia

What's Brewing

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

DH Toon | A vaccine to brave all political storms

DH Toon | A vaccine to brave all political storms

Timeout for NBA's performers is costing them big

Timeout for NBA's performers is costing them big

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

 