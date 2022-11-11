Dhoni case: HC orders IPS officer to appear in court

HC orders IPS officer to appear in court in M S Dhoni contempt case

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the HC had restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 11 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 18:23 ist
M S Dhoni. Credit: PTI Photo

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to appear on December 9 in connection with a contempt petition filed by cricketer M S Dhoni. The bench of Justices P N Prakash and R M T Teeka Raman issued the statutory notice when the contempt application came up today.

Dhoni has moved the High Court with a prayer to initiate contempt proceedings and issue summons against Sampath Kumar, for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels in the matter regarding fixing cricket matches. Originally, Dhoni had filed a civil suit in 2014 to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar from making any scandalous and contumacious statements linking him (Dhoni) with match-fixing and spot-fixing of cricket matches. He also asked the HC to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to enter NFT market with FanCraze

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the HC had restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni. Despite the gag order, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court containing disparaging remarks against the judiciary and the senior counsel representing the state in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the High Court, it took the same on its file in December 2021.

After obtaining consent from Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18 this year to file the contempt application, Dhoni preferred the present contempt application on October 11 this year to punish Sampath Kumar for his alleged action of making remarks against the judiciary in violation of the court's interim order passed in 2014.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madras High Court
India News
M S Dhoni
Cricket

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

Bengaluru airport's swanky garden-themed Terminal 2

 