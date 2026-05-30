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Homesportscricket

'He is more than ready': Kumar Sangakkara on potential India call up for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The 15-year-old had a phenomenal first full season in the IPL as he aggregated 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.31.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 05:20 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 05:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLKumar SangakkaraRRVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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