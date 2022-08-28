Dravid recovers from Covid, set to join team soon

Head coach Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid-19, set to join the Indian team for Asia Cup

Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Aug 28 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 12:20 ist
Head coach Rahul Dravid. Credit: AFP File Photo

Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid-19 and is set to join the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

The former India skipper didn't travel with the team after testing positive as the BCCI appointed NCA head VVS Laxman as India's interim coach.

Since returning positive in the test conducted on August 23, Dravid had been undergoing home isolation.

Also Read | All eyes on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah released a statement where he stated that the Indian head coach had mild symptoms.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

"Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report," Shah had said in a release.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Dravid
Asia Cup
Cricket
Sports News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid

What's Brewing

Meritocracy: A terrific tyranny?

Meritocracy: A terrific tyranny?

The many lives of the jasmine

The many lives of the jasmine

Going with the grain

Going with the grain

DH Toon | 'The true cost of Operation Lotus'

DH Toon | 'The true cost of Operation Lotus'

Neeraj Chopra gifts Tokyo javelin to Olympic Museum

Neeraj Chopra gifts Tokyo javelin to Olympic Museum

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

'Gaata Rahe Mera Dil...': Best 'manzil' for your audio

 