Hegde dropped, U-23 batter Aneesh replaces injured Manish

Mysuru: Left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde was dropped from the Karnataka squad that will play the next two away Ranji Trophy matches -- against Tripura (in Agartala) and Railways (in Surat), reports DHNS from Mysuru.
Under-19 all-rounder Hardik Raj replaced Hegde whose performance in the last two matches remained below par. His poor returns (36-5-77-1) in the second innings of Goa here on Monday were the last straw that forced the selectors to effect the change.
Hardik has been impressive both with the bat and the ball in Karnataka's triumphant campaign in the Cooch Behar Trophy. The 17-year-old left-hander scored 299 runs, including a century in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu, and 28 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls, in eight matches.
Under-13 batter KV Aneesh has replaced the injured Manish Pandey who is expected to be ready for the Railways match. The senior batter had suffered a cut on his right palm while attempting a catch in slips on the opening day of Karnataka's match against Goa here.
Aneesh, a top-order bat, has scored two centuries in as many Col CK Nayudu Trophy matches this season.
Left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty has been added to the squad as the 16 member as the next two are away matches.
Karnataka squad against Tripura and Railways: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Samarth R, Nischal D, Devdutt Padikkal, Nikin Jose SJ (Vice-captain), Sharath Srinivas (WK), Vyshak V, Koushik V, Shashikumar K, Sujay Sateri (WK), Venkatesh M, Kishan S Bedare, Rohit Kumar AC, Abhilash Shetty, Aneesh KV, Hardik Raj.