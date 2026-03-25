<p>Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>) franchise Rajasthan Royals (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RR">RR</a>) is set to be sold for $1.63 billion (approximately Rs 15,290 crore) to a US consortium led by Kal Somani.</p><p>This means that late Australian great Shane Warne's family is set to get Rs 460 crore from a deal he had singed with the franchise in 2008. </p><p>The leg-spinner had retired from international cricket after Australia’s 2006–07 Ashes triumph. However, he returned to cricket for the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, joining Rajasthan Royals not just as a player but as captain and mentor. He was in-charge of all cricketing operations for the franchise. </p>.Defending champion RCB sold for record-breaking Rs 16,700 crore IPL deal.<p>In return, Warne negotiated a unique deal where he was paid $657,000 as his fee and granted a 0.75 per cent ownership stake for every year he played.</p><p>“Part of my deal…they asked me to be the captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted…I was the one-stop shop,” Warne had said in an interview with The Herald Sun in 2019. </p><p>The move paid off as RR won the first season with a relatively inexperienced and unfancied squad. </p><p>As Warne played four seasons for them, he had a total equity stake of 3 per cent. </p><p>At the time of the 2019 interview, RR was valued at $400 million. He had said, “Three per cent of $400 million is all right,” adding that it will rise further. </p><p>On Tuesday, RR was valued at $1.63 billion, which means Warne’s 3 per cent stake is now worth approximately Rs 450–460 crore, an exponential return on what was, at the time, an unconventional investment decision.</p><p>The sale, subject to approval by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will take effect after the 2026 IPL season. </p><p>The franchise was originally purchased for $67 million in 2008 by Emerging Media, led by Manoj Badale.</p>