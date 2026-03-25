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Here's how Shane Warne's genius deal could provide family with Rs 460 crore post Rajasthan Royals sale

Warne negotiated a unique deal where he was paid $657,000 as his fee and granted a 0.75 per cent ownership stake for every year he played.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:04 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsShane Warne

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