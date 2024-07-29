Here's what Rahul Dravid said on cricket's inclusion in Olympics

Defends 10.30am start to T20 World Cup matches in US

Moving to a different topic, Dravid defended the timing of matches in the T20 World Cup in the USA, saying he was fine with the 10.30am start.

Dravid coached India to their first ICC title in 11 years in the tournament hosted jointly by the USA and West Indies, where the knockout matches were played.

The USA hosting a cricketing showpiece for the first time was seen as a stepping stone to building a fan base in the region ahead of the Olympics.

But, in order to cater to the huge audience in the subcontinent, all India matches were held from 10.30am, which attracted a bit of criticism.

"I don't think starting at 10:30am was a problem for me, honestly. We are in the entertainment business, which caters to people who want to watch the sport. I had absolutely no problem with it," Dravid said.

The former India player said the early start, in fact, ensured it was "even-steven" for both the teams.

"As a coach, the conditions were quite even because dew becomes a factor in a lot of day-night games. The toss can become a big factor, as we saw in Australia. But for 10:30, it was not a problem; it was even-steven for both teams.

"From a coaching perspective, I didn't mind the 10:30 game.

"Yes, in terms of facilities, it's challenging. But if you want to grow the sport and make it a global game, then you have to be at events like this and make compromises, even if it means playing at odd hours in conditions that might not necessarily be perfect.

"It was a great effort by the ICC to take the game to the USA and expose that audience to the game. There is a huge passion for the game in the USA. It was really nice to play in the USA; some of the games were packed."

As far as Allardice is concerned, he said cricket will be one of the "star attractions" in LA four years from now.

"It's quite surreal to be here in Paris, seeing the energy around sport and how it's getting together. Cricket is starting to dawn on the global sporting community.

"I think cricket will be one of the star attractions in Los Angeles.

"Just going around a few of the sports in the last few days, when you see global stars of big sports around the world competing in one city at a time -- watching Rafael Nadal at tennis this afternoon -- and then if you are in LA, you can watch the best tennis players, best golfers, and the best cricketers. We are going to be very, very strong come 2028," he said.