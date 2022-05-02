High-flying RR take on struggling KKR | IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Team Analysis

Team analysis for RR

Strengths: The team is plagued with a lack of batting depth but has consistently delivered, thanks to their top order of Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson.

Samson has led from the front, accelerating when the team requires it. His strike rate increases by 25% from the middle overs to the death. The firepower at the end is handled by Shimron Hetmyer who's striking at above 159 and has been a force at the death.

RR's attack is probably the best of the season. The bowlers cover all the bases and deliver consistently. Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult in the powerplay have got wickets and bowled economically. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have been exceptional in the middle overs where they boast an economy of 7.5 and 6.77 respectively.

Weaknesses: Daryl Mitchell is a gamble, especially with his bowling. Karun Nair or James Neesham may be a better option.

Team analysis for KKR

Strengths: The way Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana have performed has been good to see. Rana's strike rate increases by 22% after the 10th over and reaches 182 at the end. Shreyas has led from the front, often coming out to bat in the first few overs. He has also accelerated well according to the needs of the situation.

On the bowling side, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have put their hands up in crunch situations. Umesh in the powerplay, Narine in the middle overs and Southee at the death have been consistently reliable.

Weaknesses: A lot has been going wrong for the team. The chopping and changing has also not helped. KKR are still searching for that collective team performance.

The fifth bowler - whether it's Nitish Rana, Andre Russell or Venkatesh Iyer - is a weak link. They continue to leak a lot of runs and Russell's fitness is still a concern.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal: He has been the best bowler this season and has delivered in almost every match. Chahal will want to keep his rich form going.

Impact player for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer: The skipper needs to lift the team with his batting and inspire them to start winning. His tactics and strategies have generally been pretty good.

Head-to-head:

Total: 26 matches

KKR: 13

RR: 12

NR: 1

