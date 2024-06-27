History will judge Warner more kindly

Warner embodied fortitude like few could -- be it at the batting crease or off it. And fewer would have come back and continued to have the same impact on the game as he did after a morale-shattering Sandpaper-gate. While his culpability in the scandal was obvious, he was made the fall guy. He was more sinned against than sinning. While then skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bencraft, the co-conspirators, were also handed a year's ban like Warner, the latter was also banned permanently from captaining the National side. Warner wouldn't have minded overlooked for captaincy but the pronouncement had a debilitating effect even on the tough-as-nails indvidual. He had had enough of this "scape-goating."