Holy Trinity: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recall Shikhar Dhawan's contributions

"Your match-winning innings in ICC tournaments, Asia Cups, and that unforgettable knock in Galle will always be remembered. You're still young and have plenty of ways to contribute to the sport. God bless."

Dhawan burst onto the international scene in the 2004 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup where he scored over 500 runs, including three centuries. Six years later he made his India debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam.