<p>Everyone has an exciting reason why they follow a particular sport—be it the love for a favourite player, the adrenaline rush of a last-minute goal or wicket, or something more personal. Recently, tennis player <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/novak-djokovic-the-perennial-outsider-1239538.html">Novak Djokovic </a>shared what drew him towards cricket—and the answer pointed straight to one of India’s iconic and widely loved cricketers. Guess who?</p><p>Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Djokovic opened up about his admiration for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/not-all-games-are-going-to-be-230-240-virat-kohli-says-he-is-adapting-to-t20-demands-3969337">Virat Kohli</a>, revealing that the star batter is the very reason he began following cricket. He admitted that cricket wasn’t something he kept up with earlier, but Kohli’s influence changed that, sparking a growing interest over time.</p><p>Also, Djokovic went on to call Kohli a “friend,” adding that he deeply respects and admires him. “Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He’s actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn’t followed it before, but through him, I started following it more,” he said in an interaction with <em>Times Now</em>.</p>.Kohli says he is blessed to be able to give so much happiness and smile to so many people.<p>Looking ahead, the Serbian tennis star hinted at a possible visit to India. </p><p>"When I come, I don't want to say if, but when I come to India, hopefully he can join me. We could do a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive, good vibes while celebrating sport," he said.</p><p>He then expressed a strong emotional connect with the country and its fans. </p><p>“I’ve been feeling a calling to visit for the last couple of years. I really hope that I’ll be able to come to India… I really wish for that because I feel very close to the Indian people,” Djokovic said, raising hopes of a possible meeting between the two sporting icons.</p>