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'Hopefully he can join me': Novak Djokovic reveals reason he follows cricket

“Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He’s actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket."
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 07:54 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 07:54 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliNovak DjokovicTennisCricketTrending

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