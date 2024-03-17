How ‘gymnast’ Pant vaulted back to fitness

“Ah, Pant, the gymnast. That’s a story (laughs),” Basu told DH. “I saw him moving and I knew he had some kind of a gymnastics background, those kinds of flips don’t come naturally to everyone. That was around the Nidahas Trophy (2018). When I told him I knew about his background, he was stunned. I don’t think many people knew about that. I initially thought he learnt those moves from the TV or something but the more I saw him, the more certain I was that he had some formal training in gymnastics. Turns out, I was right.”