How Kuldeep regained his magic

"Every player needs to be shown faith, given a bit of confidence, which the team management has done and it is showing on the field," chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said after the Asia Cup where Kuldeep was the highest wicket-taker for India. "In various conditions and against varied opposition, he is one of the trump cards for the team. I'm happy and excited about what he is doing. Clearly, most teams coming up against him find it a challenge, and where he is at, all of us are excited at what lies ahead."