<p>Bengaluru: In a result-driven sporting culture, for long, Royal Challengers Bengaluru presented a fascinating contradiction. By conventional standards, it was an underachieving franchise. Yet, by almost every other yardstick that defines modern sport -- fan loyalty, cultural relevance and brand value -- it remained one of the most successful. And when the elusive trophy finally landed in their lap last year, it became the biggest brand in IPL.</p>.<p>The two Women's Premier League titles, under India's most popular female cricketer Smriti Mandhana, only enhanced its overall valuation -- the nearly USD 2 billion payout by the Aditya Birla-led consortium to take the ownership of the team, only validated this claim. </p>.<p>But its popularity, notwithstanding some of the most saleable faces in their ranks, was and still is befuddling. In a field where success is measured by its silverware count, RCB rewrote that rulebook. Seventeen years without a championship, and yet, one of the most loyal and growing fan bases in the IPL -- this is a masterclass in branding.</p>.<p>Harish Bijoor, business & brand strategy specialist, cites multiple factors for this phenomenon. A true blue Bengalurean, Bijoor has followed the team from its inception, and his acquaintance with Vijay Mallya, the original owner of the team, gave him a closer peak.</p>.<p>RCB's current stature, according to Bijoor, is the outcome of how it was built, what it came to represent and how it has adapted over time. Mallya, Virat Kohli and fan engagement programmes are the stand out reasons for its sustained growth, each of the three playing their part at various stages, but there are other crucial factors. </p>.<p>"Let me explain this step by step," Bijoor begins. "RCB was one of the most glamorous teams from the very beginning of the IPL in 2008. In fact, it stood out as one of the most glamorous among all the original teams. This was largely because every IPL team was a mix of business and Bollywood or film influence. Among them, two teams really stood out -- KKR, backed by Shah Rukh Khan, and RCB, led by Vijay Mallya.</p>.<p>"If you ask me, I would credit the entire visual appeal and early brand-building of RCB to Vijay Mallya. Despite how he may be viewed today, one has to give him credit where it’s due. He brought a strong sense of style and flair, drawing from his branding experience with the UB Group.</p>.<p>"He very cleverly named the team Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru), blending his liquor brand “Royal Challenge” with the team's identity. From there, he built the brand with great panache. While some aspects -- like the IPL parties -- were criticised later, at the time they were widely enjoyed. The cheerleaders, the events and the overall atmosphere created a larger-than-life aura around the team.</p>.<p>"Having personally attended many matches and events in those early years, I can say that this aura was very real. Mallya created a similar image for himself and for Kingfisher, and he successfully extended that same energy to RCB."</p>.<p>The ever-evolving demographics of Bengaluru, Bijoor points out, also contributed to the growth of RCB as a brand. An aspirational city found a sense of identity with the team itself. </p>.<p>"The second factor was Bengaluru itself. Over the years, especially even before the IPL began, the IT revolution had already started transforming the city. Bengaluru was becoming a highly diverse, modern, and cosmopolitan place, one of the most heterogeneous cities in India.</p>.<p>"So, you had two powerful forces at play: Vijay Mallya’s brand-building and the evolution of Bengaluru as a city. It was modern, forward-looking, inclusive and culturally diverse. This unique combination gave RCB its brand authority.</p>.<p>"Over time, RCB built a strong fan base. And in a league format like the IPL, fan bases are everything. What started as a Bengaluru-fan base, expanded into a Karnataka-wide following. Bengaluru represented Karnataka, so the team naturally became a symbol of regional pride.</p>.<p>"In many ways, RCB became one of the defining identities of the city, alongside landmarks like Vidhana Soudha or even something as everyday as Bengaluru’s traffic. These became symbolic elements of the city’s identity, and RCB was right there among them."</p>.<p>RCB, from time to time, has faced criticism for "ignoring" the home-grown talent. The perception gained wider validation with the exit of Mallya and corporatisation of the franchise's administration. </p>.<p>"It was never a “local-only” team in the traditional sense," Bijoor notes while emphasising that changing Bangalore in RCB to Bengaluru wasn't a good idea. "Its biggest icons were not born in the city, but Bengaluru, as a cultural space, does not place such a demand. It adopts, and in doing so, it creates belonging. RCB benefited immensely from this dynamic -- growing from a city franchise into a symbol of a wider identity."</p>.<p>One of the biggest contributors to RCB’s brand has undoubtedly been Kohli -- still easily the biggest draw in cricket. His unbroken association with the franchise and his exploits on the field have extended its popularity beyond Karnataka. The celebrations across India following their maiden IPL win last year were testimony RCB's appeal. </p>.<p>Before RCB was Kohlified, a strong local connect -- Icon player Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble -- also helped the team build an emotional bond with fans in the initial years. The arrival of Chris Gayle, a masterstroke by then team's mentor Kumble, and AB de Villiers gave Bengaluru an unparalleled aura even as title eluded. </p>.<p>"Alongside Kohli, several other players have shaped the team’s image over time. Interestingly, many of these key figures were not originally from Bengaluru. Yet, the city embraced them. That openness and inclusivity became part of the brand itself.</p>.<p>"Kohli’s influence, in particular, has been immense. And even off-field associations -- like his relationship with Anushka Sharma -- have contributed to the team’s broader image. In cricket, these extended personas often play a role in shaping public perception."</p>.<p>This does not mean results are irrelevant. A title undoubtedly transforms how the franchise is perceived. But RCB’s journey shows that success in modern sport goes beyond what your trophy cabinet boasts. It's about creating moments to savour and having cult personalities to follow. That is why RCB continued to matter before off-field perception matched on-field performance last year. Though RCB's greatest moment was blighted by the stampede tragedy the following day, their appeal endures. </p>