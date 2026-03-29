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How RCB grew into biggest IPL product

By almost every other yardstick that defines modern sport -- fan loyalty, cultural relevance and brand value -- RCB remained one of the most successful.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 18:37 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketRCB

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