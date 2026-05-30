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Homesportscricket

How women’s cricket won over Karnataka’s girls

The hunger, drive and the need to prove a point was the kind of tectonic shift women’s cricket, especially in India, was experiencing.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 05:27 IST
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The Karnataka team after winning the BCCI Under-19 Women
The Karnataka team after winning the BCCI Under-19 Women
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:54 IST
Sports NewsCricketKarnatakawomen's cricket

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