<p>Hubballi: One of the finest spinners to have come from Karnataka, Sunil Joshi's contribution to India and State cricket was recognised when the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named the Pavilion Block at the Rajnagar Stadium in his honour. </p>.<p>KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad inaugurated the 'Sunil Joshi Pavilion' during the lunch break on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir here on Tuesday. </p>.<p>The formal ceremony took place in the presence of his wife Ravneet, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and other KSCA office bearers and managing committee members. </p>.<p>"Gadag gave me birth, Hubballi gave me cricket and character," an emotional Joshi said. </p>.<p>"I would like to thank the KSCA president (Venkatesh) Prasad, Sujith (Somsundar) and Avinash (Vaidhya). I would also like to thank all the MC members and all the conveners. It gives immense pleasure to receive this honour. It really means a lot to me and my family."</p>.<p>Joshi appeared in 15 Tests and 69 ODIs, claiming 41 and 69 wickets respectively. A handy batter, he also scored 352 runs in Tests and 584 in ODIs. His most significant outing came in November 2000 when he struck a defiant 92 and claimed eight wickets for the match to help India to victory against Bangladesh. </p>.<p>In all, he appeared in 160 first-class matches and picked up a whopping 615 wickets. </p>.<p>Joshi said the honour would have a "true meaning" if it inspires youngsters from the region to take up the sport. </p>.<p>"If I could inspire one young cricketer today in the entire ground today, or in the next five days or the coming years, then this pavilion name will have a right meaning and true meaning to it."</p>.<p>Recalling his memorable debut innings with Prasad, "Back in 1992, I made my debut in this same ground. I got 83 not out, and when I remember that innings now, I was joined by Venky (Venkatesh Prasad). I would like to really thank Venky for taking this lead and making this happen," he said. </p>.<p>To make the occasion even more special, it came in front of the Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy side, a team he coached in 2014-15, when they beat star-studded Mumbai in Mumbai.</p>