<p>Hubballi: A young boy who used to take an early-morning train from Gadag to Hubballi to practice cricket for around 10 years, who later went on to become an all-rounder for Indian team, selector and coach, has now got the pavilion block of the most important cricket stadium of North Karnataka region after him, inspiring budding cricketers in the region strive to represent Karnataka and India.</p><p>After the chief of the apex cricket body of India unveiled 'Sunil Joshi Pavilion' board at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium at Rajnagar in Hubballi on the very first day of the Ranji Trophy final match which the City is hosting for the first time, now a spin bowling coach Joshi was evidently emotional for the honour. During the naming of the pavilion block after him on Tuesday, Joshi said it was Gadag and Hubballi that gave him cricket and character.</p>.Hubballi gave me cricket, character: Sunil Joshi.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas unveiled 'Sunil Joshi pavilion' at the stadium, which is expected to develop further with facilities required to host international-standard matches, during the lunch-break of the first day of Karnataka v/s Jammu & Kashmir match.</p><p>Left arm spinner Sunil Joshi, who had bagged 615 wickets in 160 first-class cricket matches, and also played 15 tests and 69 one-day international (ODI) matches for India, was emotional seeing his name being displayed on the pavilion block. "I never expected that this day would come," he said, also quoting renowned poet Kuvempu's saying about once's achievement would motivate somebody else one day. It means a lot if a mofussil player from here plays for Karnataka or India, he added.</p><p>Also recalling his association with co-players and coaches during his practice days in Hubballi, Joshi thanked his family support too. He too mentioned his performance of scoring 86 runs unbeaten in partnership with Venkatesh Prasad in his debut match in Hubballi way back in 1992.</p><p>After playing for India team from 1996 to 2001, Joshi has a notable coaching career also. He coached Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir teames, and was the spin bowling coach for Oman, Bangladesh and USA also. He also played the same role for 'Punjab Kings' team in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and was later selected as the chief selector of Indian men's cricket team.</p><p>During the unveiling of 'Sunil Joshi Pavilion', his wife Ravneet Joshi also accompanied him. Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president B K Venkatesh Prasad, vice-president Sujith Somasundar, secretary Santosh Menon, KSCA Dharwad zonal chairman Altaf Nawaz M Kittur, convener Veeranna Savadi, and others were present.</p>