Humbled India could ring in changes

Centurion: Right, so what can/will India do heading into the second Test from January 3 in Cape Town?
Rohit Sharma admitted in the post-match presentation that they would try and put behind the hammering from Thursday evening. That will be easier said than done because they were horrid across facets in their innings and 32-run loss.
So, the only thing they can realistically do at this point is rework the personnel just enough to improve their chances of a fight.
For now, they have called on the services of Avesh Khan as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.
The 27-year-old right-arm paceman from Indore has some international experience under his belt, having represented the national side in eight One-Day Internationals and 19 Twenty20 Internationals.
He is also part of the India A side which is currently playing South Africa in a four-day game in Benoni so on-boarding him shouldn’t be too taxing.
Who will he come in for, though?
The attack will no doubt have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, subject to availability of course, meaning either Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna will make way for Avesh’s Test debut.
In the opening Test, Shardul conceded 101 runs for a solitary wicket in 19 overs. The debutant Prasidh bowled 20 uninspiring overs en route 93 runs for one wicket.
It’s also quite likely that Ravindra Jadeja will be available for selection, meaning R Ashwin will have to make way for the left-arm spinner.
Jadeja missed the Centurion Test due to a back spasm but was seen bowling and going through fielding drills on the third, final day of the game. He went through a couple of sessions during the course of the day, and it didn’t look like his back was bothering him in the least.
Ashwin, although good with the numbers - returning a wicket for 41 runs in 19 overs - was hardly threatening on Thursday. The pitch didn’t offer much turn, but it did have bounce, meaning consistency would have made him more dangerous. The off-spinner was guilty of spraying the ball a bit much.
Moreover, his batting in both the innings, especially the second innings where he played a reckless cut to get out for nought, was below par.
With four days left for the next game, Jadeja has plenty of time to recover and return to offer his all-round services.
While these two bowling changes can, theoretically, make a difference, Rohit & Co will want to look at their batting unit too and see how best they can streamline it for Cape Town.
Now that the hopes of winning the series is out the window, India can hope to level the series. For that, they’ll need to show more vim, vigour and gumption.
Frankly, they need to remind themselves that they are the number one ranked side in the world and play as champions do.