Humbled Jaiswal realises shortcomings

Newlands: Yashasvi Jaiswal is beginning to look and sound more and more like an adult these days, and it has nothing to do with that pencil moustache he’s giving a go. If anything, his naivete comes through in that sliver and with the put-on hoarseness in his voice.
We should cut him some slack though because he’s but 22-years-old and finding his feet as people his age tend to do. Moreover, he’s but a boy in the big, bad world of Indian cricket, so some consideration must be exercised. The same must be extended when it comes to his exploits on the field.
He may have kicked off his Test career with a string of belters against and in the West Indies, but South Africa humbled him so distinctly that he won’t be forgetting this series anytime soon.
Jaiswal’s numbers in four innings read: 17, 5, 0, 28. His final knock in the series was a peach, but it was India in pursuit of 79, and he was given the license to go for the kill. He reverted to playing Twenty20 cricket, and it paid off. Well, it kind of did.
"Rohit bhai helps me maintain a positive frame of mind and we needed to score runs quickly against new ball," said Jaiswal when asked how the Indian skipper influenced him at the crease. "I just wanted to give a good start and that was all there in my mind as we had to win the match. In the last three innings and even in this knock, I had done the same thing.”
The issue with a batter of his style and approach is that he will need to learn how to curb his enthusiasm to align with the tenets of Test cricket. That’s not to say defend everything. It’s to say, pick and choose the right deliveries to put away, and not waft at balls way out of reach and without feet.
"This tour has been a learning experience for me. Different environment, and in every sense, it has been an enjoyable experience. Learnt about improvements I need to make," Jaiswal said. "The ball comes differently here and I tried giving my all, but I accept there were challenges. This experience will keep me in good stead as I am learning and would strive to improve during the next series."
Jaiswal, conscious of his shortcomings, was also conscious enough to sandbag his dismissals this series, insisting that his game isn’t only about slapping the ball about.
"There's no particular style I want to adhere to and it's not that I have an attacking game only. I can change my game as per team's demands," he said. "I would bat differently if it's the first day and differently if it's the final session and 70 runs needed. I try to change my game as per the team's needs."
Let’s just say it doesn’t show as yet because he has often gotten out to deliveries which didn’t have his name on them.
“Rahul (Dravid) sir told me in challenging conditions, if you get beaten or get hit and still batting out there then you are doing well. How to leave deliveries from length, which deliveries to play," he said. "He wants me to bat freely and always with a smile."
It’s unlikely that Jaiswal is going to change his attacking ways, but it would be ideal if he can show up with this defending game he speaks of because before long, he and the other youngsters in the team will be the ones doing the leading.
Not sure if they can hide behind still-sprouting moustaches then.