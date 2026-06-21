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Homesportscricket

'I am done with it': Virat Kohli rules out return to Test cricket

Kohli is now a one-format player, having retired from Test cricket last year with 9230 runs.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 14:10 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketTest cricket

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